Trump threatens to take control of Panama Canal, staple of global economy
Santiago Pérez , José de Córdoba , Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Dec 2024, 01:54 PM IST
SummaryIn an angry rebuke, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino says “every square meter” of the waterway belongs to Panamanians.
President-elect Donald Trump threatened to take control of the Panama Canal, accusing the Panamanian government of charging excessive shipping tolls to use the strategic waterway linking the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.
