How Trump and his ‘gold guy’ are redecorating the White House

Presidents have for decades put their own personal touches on the White House, according to Kate Andersen Brower, who has written books about the White House. “To make changes on the state floor they have to have the permission of the White House curator, who treats the White House like the museum that it is," she wrote in an email. “The White House is the People’s House after all, it doesn’t belong to any one President." The White House curator was consulted on the redecorations, an administration official said.