Trump’s Legal Strategy: Vilify Prosecutors, Stall Probes and Rally GOP Base

Trump’s Legal Strategy: Vilify Prosecutors, Stall Probes and Rally GOP Base10 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Former president employs rotating cast of lawyers without clear leader; ‘He plays his own captain’
Donald Trump has survived impeachments, investigations and congressional inquiries. Now, as criminal probes advance on several fronts, the former president is employing his familiar scattershot tactics to meet the start of a potentially more precarious legal chapter.
