Trump’s Legal Strategy: Vilify Prosecutors, Stall Probes and Rally GOP Base
Former president employs rotating cast of lawyers without clear leader; ‘He plays his own captain’
Donald Trump has survived impeachments, investigations and congressional inquiries. Now, as criminal probes advance on several fronts, the former president is employing his familiar scattershot tactics to meet the start of a potentially more precarious legal chapter.
Mr. Trump, who is mounting his third consecutivepresidential campaign, could face an indictment as early as this week in the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into his role in paying hush money to a porn star. On Friday, Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran spent more than three hours before a federal grand jury in Washington in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Some of Mr. Trump’s closest advisers have been summoned to testify in a separate probe by Mr. Smith of efforts to overturn the 2020 election. And a district attorney in Georgia investigating efforts by Mr. Trump and his allies to overturn the state’s presidential results in January said charging decisions were imminent.
To counter those probes, Mr. Trump is relying on a scattered team of lawyers and advisers with little sign of a coordinated strategy beyond attacking investigators, seeking to delay proceedingsand casting himself as the victim of a witch hunt, according to current and former aides and legal advisers. His legal team, much as it was for the duration of his presidency, has been plagued by infighting and has suffered frequent turnover due to clashes over personality and legal strategy.
Mr. Trump’s lawyers have questioned each other’s tactics and competence behind the scenes and have urged contradictory approaches. One skirmish came last year in the classified-documents case, with lawyers arguing over whether to be conciliatory with the government in hopes of resolving the issue or to take an adversarial posture. The latter prevailed, and the case continues to hang over Mr. Trump.
The lawyers representing him in different probes around the country have been in little contact, people familiar with the matter say. Mr. Trump has long encouraged infighting among his attorneys by playing them against each other, at times calling advisers to ask what they think of his legal team’s performance and calling other lawyers to ask them to join or replace members of his team.
What Mr. Trump is missing, said former Trump White House lawyer Ty Cobb, is an attorney who would serve as a leader for the lawyers working on disparate investigations. “He plays his own captain, and legally that is suicidal," Mr. Cobb said. “His strategy, to the extent there is one, appears totally reactive."
Mr. Trump has often proved a difficult client over the years, which Mr. Cobb, who left the Trump White House on good terms, said would be an obstacle to finding a lawyer to take on such a leadership role. “Nobody considering assisting the former president at this stage of the game can be unmindful of the extraordinary speed with which Trump turns lawyers into witnesses," he added.
Mr. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in each investigation he faces.
The Trump campaign said it is equipped to handle any legal issues. “This operation has been fine-tuned since 2016," said spokesman Steven Cheung. “Dealing with these types of news cycles, you learn to get good at it. We have a full-spectrum response operation on the campaign that can deal with anything that comes our way."
Chris Kise, a lawyer for the former president, said it was “sheer nonsense" that the teams weren’t coordinating. “You are working on disparate paths but ultimately everyone is on the same team," he said. He called Mr. Trump a “focused and deliberative decision maker," adding: “Does he listen all the time, no. But in more than 30 years as a lawyer I have never had a client who listens all the time."
Mr. Trump’s team sees the compounding investigations as more of a political issue than a legal one, advisers say. His lawyers view the probes as challenging to manage amid a presidential campaign, but appear less concerned about the legal ramifications for Mr. Trump. If convicted in the Manhattan case, he would be unlikely to face prison time. Potential penalties in the other investigations are less clear.
His allies see potential political upside from an indictment, which they hope would rally Republicans around the former president. Mr. Trump has sent a flurry of fundraising emails in recent days casting himself as a beleaguered warrior for his supporters. “They only want to lock me up because I’m the one thing standing between them and YOU," one recent solicitation read.
On social media, Mr. Trump has mounted an escalating series of attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which some legal experts say could come back to hurt him if he were to face a trial. In a post just after 1 a.m. on Friday, he called Mr. Bragg a “degenerate psychopath" whose actions could bring “potential death & destruction"; a day earlier, he posted a photo of himself with a baseball bat beside a photo of Mr. Bragg’s head.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Bragg’s office has said the office evaluates cases based on the facts, law and evidence.
Mr. Trump for decades has managed to ward off serious legal jeopardy, frustrating his detractors.
“He believes the best defense is an offense," said longtime ally Roger Stone. “As far as the trail ahead, he’s fatalistic: I’ll fight each challenge one by one and I’ll win."
Mr. Trump has expressed mixed views in private conversations on a potential indictment. He is unsettled by the idea of being indicted, people close to him said. But he has also told advisers he is pleased that the controversy has put him squarely back in the spotlight, which he believes has let him overshadow other Republicans in the presidential race
Mr. Trump on Saturday night appeared before thousands of supporters at a rally in Waco, Texas, where he lashed out at investigators and cast himself as a victim. The “weaponization" of the justice system, he said, is “the central issue of our time."
While an indictment could boost Mr. Trump in the Republican primary, it could further alienate swing voters turned off by the barrage of controversies. Mr. Trump shed moderate GOP voters and independents in his 2020 loss to President Biden. Republican angst intensified following the November midterm elections when a number of high-profile Trump-backed candidates lost after echoing his false assertions about election fraud.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appears likely to be Mr. Trump’s most formidable primary challenger, has criticized the New York investigation but also jabbed the former president over the payoff, telling reporters: “I don’t know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some type of alleged affair."
“I don’t think any political candidate says ‘Hey I want to improve my campaign, how about I get indicted,’" said former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is considering entering the Republican primary. A trial would take “time and effort and money away from what you’re doing politically," he added.
Mr. Trump’s political-action committee, Save America, paid more than $16 million in legal consulting fees in 2021 and 2022, more than half of which went to firms linked to the lawyers representing him in various investigations, Federal Election Commission records show. It is legally murky whether the PAC will be able to continue paying for Mr. Trump’s legal fees now that he is officially running for president.
Mr. Trump has kept a normal schedule at his Mar-a-Lago resort. He dined Thursday night with friend and actor Jon Voight. In conversations with advisers last week, he has talked about his polling advantage over Mr. DeSantis, and has been exploring new avenues to attack the governor.
His legal operation stands in contrast to his campaign, which so far has lacked the internal disorganization and drama of the past, and is led by two veteran operatives, Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.
The Trump operation, which in some previous inquiries has relied on congressional Republicans to battle in its defense, has done less to coordinate strategy with the Hill this time, even as a group of House Republicans have argued that Mr. Bragg is abusing his authority, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Some Trump lawyers have reached out to the House Judiciary Committee to check in, but there has been little discussion of strategy with the panel, the person said. The committee’s chairman, Jim Jordan (R., Ohio), is among the Republicans who have sought Mr. Bragg’s testimony about his investigation, a move the DA’s office called “an unlawful incursion into New York’s sovereignty."
In recent years, Republicans have often criticized—both publicly and privately—the lawyers Mr. Trump has chosen to represent him. Several of Mr. Trump’s lawyers, including Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, have come under investigation themselves. Both have denied wrongdoing.
Currently, the former president’s team includes Boris Epshteyn, a lawyer and political adviser; Mr. Kise, a well-connected former Florida solicitor general who was brought onboard last summer to help with the Justice Department’s investigation into the handling of sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago but whose responsibilities have widened; and Jim Trusty, a former federal prosecutor who caught Mr. Trump’s attention by defending him on television.
In the New York hush-money probe, Mr. Trump is represented by Susan Necheles and Joe Tacopina, both longtime New York criminal defense lawyers.
In court, Trump lawyers’ strategy has focused on delaying and attacking any potential charges and has at times drawn the scorn of state and federal judges.
In January, in a separate matter, a federal judge in Florida levied a nearly $1 million fine on Mr. Trump and his attorney, Alina Habba, over their March 2022 filing of what he called a frivolous lawsuit alleging a political conspiracy during the 2016 election.
The actions of Mr. Trump’s attorneys have also been a central part of the Justice Department’s documents probe. One of them, Christina Bobb, told federal investigators that another lawyer, Mr. Corcoran, assured her that he conducted a thorough search of Mar-a-Lago before he asked her in June to certify that all records requested by a subpoena had been returned. The certification by Ms. Bobb was undermined two months later when the FBI searched the Florida compound and retrieved hundreds of sensitive and classified documents.
Prosecutors have asked about the role of Mr. Epshteyn in the Mar-a-Lago investigation, with questions suggesting an interest in whether he sought to influence witness testimony, according to people familiar with the investigation. Mr. Epshteyn and his lawyer have declined to comment on prosecutors’ interest.
Mr. Trump’s team is appealing a recent ruling by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, who found that the special counsel had presented sufficient evidence that Mr. Trump misled his own lawyers about his retention of the documents. A Trump spokesman argued that the focus on his attorneys was “a good indication their underlying case is very weak."
In Georgia, Mr. Trump’s lead counsel, Drew Findling, has asked a state court to scrap the investigation, saying the inquiry had been “tainted by improper influences," including media interviews given by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis, the presiding judge and a grand jury forewoman. The motion has little chance of success, legal experts unconnected to the case said.
A New York judge who presides over separate litigation between New York Attorney General Letitia James and Mr. Trump has repeatedly criticized the former president and his company for delays and not responding sufficiently to subpoenas. Earlier this year, he declined to dismiss the civil-fraud lawsuit against Mr. Trump, calling his lawyers’ “witch hunt" arguments “frivolous."
On Saturday night in Texas, Mr. Trump declared, “From the beginning it’s been one witch hunt and phony investigation after another."