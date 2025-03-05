Trump’s ‘swift and unrelenting action’ tests Americans’ appetite for upheaval
Aaron Zitner , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 05 Mar 2025, 05:11 PM IST
SummaryIn his prime-time address, the president celebrated his sweeping moves but glossed over the economic obstacles facing his presidency.
President Trump, in his address to Congress Tuesday, celebrated the whirlwind of changes he has brought to the federal government. His success from this point on will depend largely on whether Americans believe the unease caused by his speedy actions—an unsettled stock market, a trade war with allies and uncertainty over the extent of federal job and spending cuts—will lead to the American renewal he promised.
