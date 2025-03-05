Trump’s ‘swift and unrelenting action’ tests Americans’ appetite for upheaval

Some of Trump’s top goals rely on his ability to keep his party unified. A large tax-cutting plan has broad GOP support, but its potential to raise the federal deficit or require cuts to the popular Medicaid program, which supplies health insurance for roughly one in five Americans, has rattled some in the party. Trump in his speech repeated calls to extend the tax cuts for individuals he signed into law in his first term, and which expire this year, as well as to end federal taxes on tips, Social Security benefits and overtime. The tax cuts Trump and his party want are far larger than the savings they expect to identify through budget cuts.