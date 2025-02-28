Trump’s world vision would reshape the global economy. Ukraine is his first step.
Matt Peterson , Barrons 6 min read 28 Feb 2025, 04:25 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s advisers are planning for a shift in the global balance of power. Their plans would reshape the global economy.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to sign a minerals deal pressed upon him by President Donald Trump. The deal marks a concrete victory in Trump’s bruising campaign to redefine the U.S. relationship with the world. He has denounced erstwhile ally Zelensky as a dictator, threatened tariffs on Europe and others, and mused openly about absorbing Canada and Greenland into the U.S.
