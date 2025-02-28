Trump’s economic advisers are beginning to sketch out a strategy for a global realignment that could help to alleviate some of the globalization-induced economic woes of middle-class Americans that have been at the heart of the president’s political message. The risk is that Trump may not believe what his advisers say, or opt not to follow their advice. His willingness to undermine pro-Western leaders may weaken alliances that have kept many democracies peaceful and prosperous for decades, and accelerate an economically damaging trend toward trade wars. His constant threats of tariffs heighten the risk.