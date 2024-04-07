'Tukde-tukde karne wali gang': PM Modi says Congress 'disrespected martyrs' after Kharge's remark on Article 370
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: At Bihar rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the Congress to a “tukde-tukde gang”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his comment on Article 370. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "The Congress' national president asked, I think in Rajasthan, what does Article 370 have to do after coming to Rajasthan. Why does Modi come here and talk about Article 370."