Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over his comment on Article 370. Speaking at a rally in Bihar's Nawada on Sunday, the Prime Minister said, "The Congress' national president asked, I think in Rajasthan, what does Article 370 have to do after coming to Rajasthan. Why does Modi come here and talk about Article 370."

"I felt ashamed after listening to this. Is Jammu and Kashmir ours or not? Congress samaj le, sunle [Congress, listen and understand]...to protect this Kashmir, many youths from my Bihar gave the biggest sacrifice for this motherland. Many jawans returned wrapped in the tricolour to save Kashmir," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi went on to say, "In Rajasthan's land too, there as many families [as in Bihar] whose son sacrificed their lives for the nation. And you [Congress] say what does that corner of the country have to do with it?"

He likened the Congress to a “tukde-tukde gang". "This reflects the mindset of tukde-tukde gang, that they have started speaking this language. Can these people, who speak this language, be forgiven? Can they be forgiven for disrespecting the martyrs," PM Modi said.

"Tukde-tukde gang" is a term used by rightwing political parties to criticise Left-backed groups and their supporters.

What Kharge said in Rajasthan rally?

In a rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Saturday, Congress chief Kharge called PM Modi "the head of liars". He refered to PM Modi's speech in Rajasthan and said, "Here, many farmers are troubled, they have several issues, thousands are dying by suicide." He said PM Modi sidelines those issue and said that he removed Article 370.

"Aray bhai yahan ke logon ko isse kya vassta hai. Theek hai, aap jaa kar Kashmir me bolo, Jammu me bolo, lekin yahan jo bol rhe hai, kisaan ke liye aapne kya kiya, ye bataiye...[What people in Rajasthan have to do with Article 370. You go and talk about this in Kashmir and Jammu. Tell us what you did for the farmers]," Kharge said.

In 2019, the Centre scrapped Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kharge's and PM Modi's statement came just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The voting for the elections will begin on April 19 and the results will be declared on June 4.

