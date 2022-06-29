Turkey backs NATO membership for Sweden, Finland8 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Madrid summit of alliance members to affirm plan to rebuild forces in Europe
MADRID : The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is on a course to admit Finland and Sweden following an agreement with Turkey, a move that would add vast territory and new military abilities in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.