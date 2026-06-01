Turmoil in TMC? Mamata Banerjee's party expels MLAs Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee. Here's why

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Monday expelled its MLAs, Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee, from the party's primary membership with immediate effect, citing allegations of anti-party activities. The action was taken as part of the party's disciplinary measures against the two legislators, ANI reported.

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The updates come amid a sharp political escalation, with Suvendu Adhikari launching a scathing attack on the TMC leadership over the case.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari asserted that the law will take its own course under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and warned that “nobody who forged signatures will be spared.”

Earlier in the day, Adhikari claimed that the CID had issued a notice to MP Abhishek Banerjee following a complaint lodged by two legislators from his own party, PTI reported.

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According to Adhikari, TMC MLAs Ritabrata Bandopadhyay and Sandipan Saha informed the Assembly Secretariat that their signatures had allegedly been forged on a party resolution appointing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition. Shortly after the Chief Minister's remarks, the Trinamool Congress expelled both legislators from the party, citing "anti-party activities" as the reason for the disciplinary action.

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"It may seem like vengeance to some, but we do not want to do any such thing since the party (TMC) is already defunct," the CM said, as reported by PTI.

Abhishek Banerjee has alleged a political vendetta by the BJP government in the state over its actions.

Adhikari maintained that neither the BJP nor the government has any role in the CID sending a notice to Banerjee to appear before it on Monday in connection with its probe into the alleged forgery of signatures.

Mocking the TMC over its Falta candidate Jahangir Khan withdrawing from the contest two days before the repoll on May 21, he said, “This shows that the party is effectively defunct.”

Maintaining that the signatures were forged, Adhikari said, “I have asked the CID to take action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) provisions for forgery.”

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Here's what Bengal CM Adhikari said Adhikari stated that the CID had summoned Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary, and directed him to appear before investigators on Monday with the party's resolution book.

According to Adhikari, the state's Director General of Police informed him that Banerjee had requested additional time to comply with the summons. He added that the decision on whether to grant an extension due to health concerns or other reasons rests solely with the CID, and that he would not interfere in the matter, PTI reported.

Banerjee, through his legal representatives, has sought more time to appear before the CID, citing health-related issues.

Adhikari further alleged that on May 9, a letter sent to the Assembly Speaker by the Trinamool Congress national general secretary recommended the appointment of senior party leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition.

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Adhikari said TMC MLAs Baharul Islam of Canning Paschim, Chandranath Sinha of Bolpur, Arup Roy of Howrah Madhya, Tapas Maity of Domjur, Nayana Banerjee of Chowranghee, Tapas Mondal of Raidighi, Subhasish Das of Mahestala, Toraf Hossain Mondal of Kumarganj, Dinen Roy of Kharagpur, Kunal Ghosh of Beleghata, Abdul Aziz Doctor of Lalgola, Abdul Matin of Haroa and Tauseffur Rahman of Basirhat Uttar were questioned.

He said that three of these MLAs -- Arup Roy, Baharul Islam and Subhasish Das -- said the signatures were not theirs.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.