Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

Prasads younger son and heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav inducted Chaudhary minutes after RLSP founding chief Upendra Kushwaha returned from the national capital where he is believed to have held parleys with top leaders of the BJP to facilitate his return to the NDA. Of late, Kushwaha had begun to strike notes of dissent and demanding a change in leadership of the Grand Alliance, holding that Yadav, a former Deputy Chief Minister who is 31 years of age, was no match to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a veteran who heads the JD(U) and is aiming at his fourth consecutive term in office.