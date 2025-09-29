Tushar Gandhi, Mahatma's great-grandson, to launch foot march against ‘politics of hate’ in Nagpur today

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, will embark on ‘Samvidhan Satyagraha Padyatra’ from Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur from Monday to oppose what he calls ‘politics of hate.’ The foot march will conclude at Sevagram Ashram in Wardha on October 2 – the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti in India.

On Sunday, a torch march was taken out in Nagpur as part of the Samvidhan Satyagraha Padayatra, with Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal also taking part in it.

Earlier, Gandhi had said that the yatra would reiterate that the voices of Mahatma Gandhi and the Constitution are alive in the country. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) would be marking its foundation day and holding centenary year celebrations as well on October 2, he had said.

“The yatra will be against the politics of hatred. We will walk with the message of unity and peace,” he had said.

Congress leader Sapkal addressed a gathering during the torch march on Sunday and said that the RSS should accept Gandhian thoughts and the Constitution, and bid "farewell to Nathuram Godse and Manusmriti".

Ramachandra Vinayak Godse, popularly know as Nathuram Godse, was a Hindu nationalist from Maharashtra who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi at a multi-faith prayer meeting on January 30, 1948, when Gandhi Ji visited the then Birla House in New Delhi for a prayer meeting.

Sapkal claimed that despite heavy rains wreaking havoc in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti government has not yet submitted a report to the Centre, and the chief minister returned empty-handed.

Sapkal demanded immediate and substantial assistance for affected farmers, warning that ministers would otherwise not be allowed to travel in the state.