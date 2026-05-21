TVK Cabinet expansion: 23 MLAs, including 2 from Congress, to join Vijay's govt; oath today - Full list

Nearly two weeks after forming government in Tamil Nadu with the support of other allies, the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Cabinet will be expanded today, May 21. According to the reports, two Congress MLAs shall be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers. According to the official press release, as many as 23 MLAs will be taking oath as Tamil Nadu ministers.
“The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to induct the following 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers. The Hon’ble Governor has approved the recommendation made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to appoint them as Ministers,” it read.
On Thursday, May 21, Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan will take oath as ministers, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had said on Wednesday.
Srinath (MLA from Thoothukudi), Kamali S (MLA from Avinashi), C. Vijayalakshmi who won from Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency, R.V. Ranjithkumar of Kancheepuram, Vinoth from Kumbakonam, Rajeev - MLA of Thiruvadanai, B. Rajkumar of Cuddalore, V. Gandhiraj of Arakkonam Assembly Constituency, Mathan Raja. P from Ottapidaram, Jegadeshwari. K of Rajapalayam, Rajesh Kumar. S of Killiyoor, and M. Vijay Balaji of Erode will be taking oath as ministers.
Others are Logesh Tamilselvan D of Rasipuram, Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. A of Salem, Ramesh from Srirangam, P. Viswanathan from Melur, Kumar. R who won from Velachery, Thennarasu. K from Sriperumpudhur, V. Sampath Kumar who won from Coimbatore, Mohamed Farvas. J of Aranthangi Assembly Constituency, D. Sarathkumar from Tambaram, N Marie Wilson from Radhakrishnan Nagar and Vignesh K who won from Kinathukadavu Assembly Constituency will be taking oaths.
This marks the national party's return to government in Tamil Nadu after decades as the Dravidian majors--DMK and AIADMK, have never accommodated allies, including the Congress that has aligned with both the parties at different points of time.
The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder CN Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.
(With agency inputs)
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.