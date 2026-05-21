TVK Cabinet expansion: 23 MLAs, including 2 from Congress, to join Vijay's govt; oath today - Full list

Nearly two weeks after forming government in Tamil Nadu with the support of other allies, the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Cabinet will be expanded today, May 21. According to the reports, two Congress MLAs shall be inducted into the Tamil Nadu Council of Ministers. According to the official press release, as many as 23 MLAs will be taking oath as Tamil Nadu ministers.
“The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has recommended to induct the following 23 MLAs in the Council of Ministers. The Hon’ble Governor has approved the recommendation made by the Hon’ble Chief Minister to appoint them as Ministers,” it read.
On Thursday, May 21, Congress legislators S Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan will take oath as ministers, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had said on Wednesday.
Srinath (MLA from Thoothukudi), Kamali S (MLA from Avinashi), C. Vijayalakshmi who won from Kumarapalayam Assembly Constituency, R.V. Ranjithkumar of Kancheepuram, Vinoth from Kumbakonam, Rajeev - MLA of Thiruvadanai, B. Rajkumar of Cuddalore, V. Gandhiraj of Arakkonam Assembly Constituency, Mathan Raja. P from Ottapidaram, Jegadeshwari. K of Rajapalayam, Rajesh Kumar. S of Killiyoor, and M. Vijay Balaji of Erode will be taking oath as ministers.
Others are Logesh Tamilselvan D of Rasipuram, Vijay Tamilan Parthiban. A of Salem, Ramesh from Srirangam, P. Viswanathan from Melur, Kumar. R who won from Velachery, Thennarasu. K from Sriperumpudhur, V. Sampath Kumar who won from Coimbatore, Mohamed Farvas. J of Aranthangi Assembly Constituency, D. Sarathkumar from Tambaram, N Marie Wilson from Radhakrishnan Nagar and Vignesh K who won from Kinathukadavu Assembly Constituency will be taking oaths.
This marks the national party's return to government in Tamil Nadu after decades as the Dravidian majors--DMK and AIADMK, have never accommodated allies, including the Congress that has aligned with both the parties at different points of time.
The first non-Congress government in post-independent India was ushered in by Dravidian stalwart and DMK founder CN Annadaurai in 1967 when he led the party to a stupendous win against the then ruling Congress.
(With agency inputs)