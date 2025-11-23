TVK chief Vijay resumes poll campaign, targets ruling party over loot, dynasty politics: 'DMK's ideology is corruption'

After a break of nearly 2 months, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhgam (TVK) chief Vijay resumed his campaign for the 2026 Assembly election, launching scathing attacks against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) by accusing it of 'loot'. He also indirectly levelled the allegation of dynasty politics against it.

Vijay slammed the DMK for questioning his party, the TVK, over its ideology. He asserted that his party was founded on solid ideological standpoints, and that it began with the principle of equality and had, among other things, demanded a caste census.

Also Read | Vijay Subramaniam on reimagining Mahabharat with AI

The TVK chief addressed cadres, admirers and local people at Sunguvarchattiram in nearby Kanchipuram district at an indoor auditorium of an educational institution.

“The DMK now asks, ‘What is the price of ideology?’ They question us about our ideology. We have demanded a caste-based census, opposed the Waqf Act and approached the Supreme Court as the first party to do so, and we have strongly opposed the CAA as well,” Vijay was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He added, “The DMK’s ideology, however, is corruption. Think about what is happening within their own party. The whole state is watching a DMK that behaves like a 75-year-old child. We haven’t even begun to oppose the DMK in full force yet; they are already trembling...”

He said the TVK did not make "empty claims" like the DMK on ending NEET, and instead it sought shifting education to state list from the concurrent list of the Constitution.