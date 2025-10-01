TVK postpones actor Vijay's statewide tour days after over 40 killed in Karur 'stampede'

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) announced on Wednesday that actor and party chief Vijay's events, similar to the Karur rally, planned over the next two weeks, are being “temporarily postponed”.

The decision was taken after a stampede at his political rally in Karur on September 27 left 41 people dead and several injured.

The incident took place at Velusamypuram, at the Karur-Erode Highway, after a large crowd gathered for the political rally. Vijay's arrival was reportedly delayed by several hours.

Vijay has embarked on a "meet the people" initiative on Saturdays and has toured Tiruchirappalli, Namakkal and Karur so far.

In a social media update, the party's official handle pointed out to the Karur tragedy and said, "We are in anguish and regret over the loss of 41 of our brethren."

"In this situation, our leader's [Vijay] next two weeks' meet the people programmes are being temporarily postponed. The revised details of these would be announced later," it said.

Vijay's reaction to stampede In a public reaction after the stampede, TVK chief Vijay said that he "never faced such a painful situation in his life".

"People come to see me in this campaign, the only reason behind it is love and affection. In my life, I have never experienced such pain. I will soon meet the victims," he said.

While addressing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, he said, “Chief Minister sir, I request you please do not harm my party functionaries. I will be available at my house or in my office and you can take any action against me, but not against them.”

Stalin's DMK has, however, maintained that TVK's Vijay is fully responsible for the stampede, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also echoing similar sentiments, saying that Vijay "should not have invited so many people if he knows he is popular".

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that the incident occurred because of a leader "who wanted to become Chief Minister" but "was unable to arrive on time at the rally".

BJP's delegation A delegation of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) visited Karur in Tamil Nadu to look into the circumstances which led to the stampede and loss of lives during the TVK party's rally last weekend.

BJP MP Hema Malini was the convenor of the eight-member team. The other members of the team are BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Tejasvi Surya, Braj Lal, Shrikant Shinde (Shiv Sena), Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma and TDP MP Mahesh Kumar.

While addressing a press conference in Karur, BJP MP Hema Malini blamed the administration for the "unfortunate" incident.

"Our delegation has come from various places to witness what happened that day...It is such a horrible and the biggest stampede. It had never happened in the history of politics...Political rallies are done in a very proper manner and it is made sure that the people present are comfortable... Administration should have taken care of that, they failed to do it," she said.

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur demanded a free and fair investigation, while also questioning the work of the Intelligence Department and the steps taken by the police officials on the day of the incident.

"Though there were 3-4 hospitals in the surrounding areas, the injured were not taken there. They were brought here and it took much more time. We have prepared a list of questions to ask them...The truth is that the common people have lost their lives...Who is responsible? There should be a free and fair probe into this. We feel that a sitting Supreme Court judge must look into this and there should be a free and fair probe by the sitting SC judge and let the truth come out," Thakur said.