Twists and turns add doubt to Haiti’s assassination investigation

Around the home’s steep driveway and its blue metal gate, three different police units were assigned to guard the premises, each with their own commander. The head of the largest unit, Dimitri Herard, was off duty that night but immediately answered a call from Mr. Civil: “I’m on my way," Mr. Herard replied, according to court testimony seen by the Journal and confirmed with Mr. Herard’s father. Mr. Herard, who is now in custody, said in an interview that he is innocent and feared he would be killed in jail.