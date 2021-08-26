ABU DHABI : Two U.S. congressmen quietly slipped into Kabul airport on Tuesday, saying in an interview that they hoped to gather on-the-ground information to provide to their fellow elected officials about the chaotic evacuation effort in Afghanistan.

Reps. Seth Moulton (D., Mass) and Peter Meijer (R., Mich.) transited through the United Arab Emirates on a commercial airline and then, with no staff and without alerting congressional leadership or administration officials, took military flights on a U.S. ally’s planes in and out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

The two lawmakers said that information on the U.S. evacuation in Afghanistan was often out of date by the time it made it to the legislative branch.

“Information we’ve gotten from the administration has lagged by days what’s on Twitter," Mr. Meijer said in an interview before their trip. “It has transpired far more rapidly than senior officials could get their hands around."

“There’s been no response from the State Department; they’re unprepared and overwhelmed," Mr. Moulton said, though in a series of tweets after the trip, he praised State Department officials working on the ground in Kabul.

The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment.

During a press briefing Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the congressmen didn’t tell Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about their trip beforehand and that the visit “certainly took time from what we were planning to do that day."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Wednesday repeated a message that she had laid out in a letter the day before, that lawmakers shouldn’t travel to Afghanistan.

“There’s a real concern about members being in the region," Mrs. Pelosi told reporters.

“The resources necessary to facilitate their visit, and to protect them, was an opportunity cost of what we needed to do to be evacuating as many people as possible," she said. “This is deadly serious. We do not want members to go."

Mr. Moulton said he understood that the trip could be seen by some as a grandstanding effort and said the two purposefully were secretive in advance of their trip to prevent any resources being diverted from the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. The two had asked that the details of their trip not be released until they were back out of Afghanistan.

Both lawmakers are military veterans, and Mr. Meijer was previously an aid worker in Afghanistan. Mr. Moulton serves on the House Armed Services Committee and Mr. Meijer on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

They said part of their initial goal was to push for Mr. Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline for evacuation of the airport. But they said once they saw for themselves the reality on the ground, they changed their minds and accepted the president’s timeline, adding that they thought it wasn’t possible for everyone to be evacuated from Kabul.

“I want President Biden to get this right because it is going to be a big part of his legacy, and he still can," Mr. Moulton said. “We have to get this withdrawal right."

The two said they paid for their own flights to the Middle East where they then used empty seats on a U.S. ally’s military plane to Kabul.

The two lawmakers also voted by proxy in the House of Representatives’ Tuesday session back in Washington, and they said they planned on briefing their colleagues about their trip in the coming days.

