Former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan issued a clarification on Friday amid outrage over his reaction to communal remarks against a BSP lawmaker. BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri had triggered a massive controversy after making a slew of communal remarks against Danish Ali during a Parliament address. Videos of the now expunged remarks have gone viral on social media with many taking umbrage at the reaction of former Union Ministers Harsh Vardhan and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

“It is a notorious and fabricated story filled with negativity and is being used by some vested political elements on social media to tarnish my image," the former Health Minister insisted in a lengthy Twitter statement. While he was witness to the “jugglery of words" alongside the entire House, the lawmaker insisted that he ‘could not clearly hear what was being said’.

Bidhuri's Islamophobic remarks came during a Lok Sabha discussion on the Chandrayan-3 mission and have since been expunged from the proceedings. Reports quoting sources said that Speaker Om Birla had taken note of Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks and gave him a warning.

Union minister Rajnath Singh had expressed regret for Bidhuri's remarks while the BJP issued a show cause notice to the Lok Sabha member. Singh said he had not heard the remarks and urged the Chair to delete them from the proceedings if they have hurt the opposition members.

Opposition parties have called for a slew of punitive measures against the lawmaker – including suspension from the House.

“I hope I will get justice…Speaker will conduct an enquiry…or else with a heavy heart, I'm also thinking of leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated. I have given notice. All things are on record and it's happening for the first that this type of language has been used for an elected MP," Danish Ali later told the media.

(With inputs from agencies)