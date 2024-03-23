'Tyranny won't last': INDIA bloc, AAP workers protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in Delhi today. 10 points
Opposition leaders and AAP supporters protest against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED over excise policy case.
Several opposition party leaders and Aam Aadmi Party supporters took to the streets on Saturday and protested against the dramatic arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ENforecement Directorate. The ED has arrested Delhi CM in a case linked to the excise policy, implemented in the city in 2022 which ended its control over the sale of liquor, and gave undue advantages to private retailers.