Several opposition party leaders and Aam Aadmi Party supporters took to the streets on Saturday and protested against the dramatic arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ENforecement Directorate. The ED has arrested Delhi CM in a case linked to the excise policy, implemented in the city in 2022 which ended its control over the sale of liquor, and gave undue advantages to private retailers.

The policy was subsequently withdrawn and the AAP government has said no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged in the investigation.

Here are 10 updates on protest against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest:

The workers and leaders of the INDIA bloc protested at Shaheedi Park in Delhi against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The protestors criticized the BJP-led central government and raised slogans against it.

One of the slogans reads, "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain (Arvind you continue the struggle...we are with you)". Another slogan reads, "Tyranny won't last".

Delhi Police detained AAP workers who were protesting against Kejriwal's arrest.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj thanked INDIA bloc leaders for supporting the party amid crisis as their part supremo is under ED custody. Bhardwaj said, "We thank all the leaders of Congress, Left, and everyone who are standing with the INDIA alliance and Arvind Kejriwal in this fight for democracy, to protect the election".

The Aam Aadmi Party has planned to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on March 26.

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita, in her first address following his arrest read out a message in which the Delhi chief minister asserted that every moment of his life has been dedicated to serving the country. Kejriwal said no bar can keep him inside and he will soon return.

AAP cabinet minister Atishi said that ED arrested Kejriwal merely based on the statement of one Sharad P Reddy. Reddy, of Aurobindo Pharma, was arrested by the ED in November in connection with the excise policy case. He gave crores of rupees to the BJP through electoral bonds, she claimed.

On Saturday, the Income Tax Department (IT) started conducting searches at the premises of Delhi AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav. He is the MLA from Delhi's Matiala seat.

Delhi court has extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of BRS leader K Kavitha. The ED has alleged that Kavitha was a key member of the 'South Group' that has been accused of paying the AAP kickbacks of ₹ 100 crore in return for a big share of liquor licences in the national capital.

