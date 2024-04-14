Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto ‘ Sankalp Patra ’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, on April 14 – the day marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar , the architect of the Indian Constitution.

BJP President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Rajnath Singh, were present, apart from PM Modi, at the manifesto release function at BJP headquarters in the national capital.

Here are 10 points in the BJP's ‘Sankalp Patra’:

1- The theme: Modi Ki Guarantee

Titled "Modi Ki Guarantee," the BJP’s manifesto for 2024 elections which has 14 promises focuses on the theme of cultural nationalism. The party's commitment to the nation's development, prosperity, and welfare across various segments, including women, youth, the underprivileged, and farmers is the underlying theme of the manifesto.

2- Four Viksit Bharat pillars

After releasing the manifesto, the Prime Minister said it focuses on the “dignity of life," the "quality of life", the quantity of opportunity as well as the quality of opportunity. He said it will help empower youth, women, poor and farmers of the country and help India in its roadmap for ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

3- Unform Civil Code

The BJP has promised to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the country in its next government. The UCC is perhaps the only top manifesto promise in the party's past manifesto that has not been implemented yet.

The other major promises that the BJP has fulfilled include abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Mandir and criminalization of instant triple talaq.

4- Ayushman Bharat for all 70+ years old

Among the top promises, the manifesto says that the BJP's next government will include all citizens of 70+ years age under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat scheme which provides free treatment up to ₹5 Lakh.

The scheme will be extended for transgenders too, the BJP manifesto says.

5- One Nation One Election

The BJP has promised to implement 'One Nation, One Election' or the simultaneous elections in its next term. The high-level committee on ‘One Nation, One Election’ submitted in March its report to President Droupadi Murmu, pitching for simultaneous polls across the country.

6- India's Olympic Bid in 2036

The BJP manifesto says that India will bid for hosting Olympic Games in 2036. In February this year, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said India would be fully prepared to bring the games to the country in 2036. Prime Minister Modi said at the manifesto launch that the country will make a mark by hosting the games in 2023 like it proudly hosted the G-20 summit in 2023.

7- Bullet Train in the NorthEast

Giving details about the BJP manifesto, the Prime Minister said on Sunday that his next government will stary survey work for three new bullet trains will run in north, east and south India.

"Today the work on the Ahmedabad Mumbai Bullet Train is going on in full swing and is almost reaching completion. In the same way, one bullet train will run in North India, one bullet train in South India and one bullet train in Eastern India. Survey work for this will also start soon," he said.

8- Free ration, electricity

The BJP has promised to continue its flagship scheme of providing free ration to poor under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for the next five years. The party has also promised to to provide free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The Prime Minister exuded confidence that India will soon become a global food hub. He said that the party will focus on 'Shree Anna' that benefits 2 crore people engaged in its farming in its next term.

9- Mudra scheme, Lakhpati Didis

The BJP manifesto promises to raise the loan limit under 'Mudra' scheme to ₹20 lakh from the exiting ₹10 Lakh.

The BJP has also promised to empower three crore more rural women to become Lakhpati Didis.

10 Man on the Moon

The BJP manifesto promises that India will land man on moon and make Bhartiya Antriksh Station.

“We will launch Gaganyaan, Bharat’s first human spaceflight mission, and land an astronaut on the Moon. We will establish Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) and we will also operationalise a second launch complex for the country," the BJP says in its election manifesto - 'Sankalp Patra'

Among other promises, the BJP has also promised to implement the National Education Policy and bring in a law against paper leaks.

