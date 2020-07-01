Uddhav govt's diktat to babus: Use Marathi in official work or lose pay hike

Maharashtra government has issued a circular to all government offices stating that Marathi language should be used for all official communication. The notice also said that if any official failed to adhere to the new rule, he may face delay in their annual increment. "Maharashtra Government issues Government Resolution (GR) directing officers to use Marathi for their official communications. Officers who fail to adhere to the GR may face delays in their annual increment," news agency ANI tweeted along with the circular.

“Many departments are still issuing circular, government resolutions etc in English language. Websites of many departments are also only in English language. Similarly, many municipal corporations are issuing notices, letters, applications and samples only in English. Complaints in this regard have been raised by the public representatives time and again," stated the circular as reported by Hindustan Times.

The state govt had passed a law making Marathi language a mandatory subject in schools in the budget session in February. Marathi language will become a compulsory subject from the academic year 2020-21 for classes 1 to 6 in schools of different mediums and education boards in Maharashtra, the state government had said earlier.

