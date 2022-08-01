Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Sanjay Raut's residence, meets family members2 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST
- Uddhav Thackeray went to Sanjay Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car. They both are known to share a close bond
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case in suburban Mumbai. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car. They both are known to share a close bond. The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.