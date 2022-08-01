Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut on Monday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case in suburban Mumbai. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup in a car. They both are known to share a close bond. The ED is expected to produce Raut in court shortly.

Mumbai | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at the residence of Sanjay Raut to meet the members of his family. pic.twitter.com/FbJgGC3FtT — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2022

The probe agency may produce Raut before a special session court today in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai.

On Sunday, the ED officials raided Raut's residence and interrogated him for several hours.

Raut was arrested after an FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC.

An audio clip of Swapna had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening her. Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case, for which the ED detained Raut on Sunday.

As per the media reports, ED officials seized ₹11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut earlier on Sunday.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the ₹1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. However, Rault did not join the probe by citing the Monsoon Session of the Parliament as a reason.

In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over ₹11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut, and two of his associates as part of its investigation.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers and local leaders staged an agitation in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Monday to protest the ED's action against the party MP.

Sena workers raised slogans and activists from the party's women's wing attempted to stage a rasta roko in the Shalimar Chowk area of the city.

“A conspiracy has been hatched against Raut using the ED, and the BJP is behind all this. The Sena will not back down irrespective of the calamities that come its way and the party will support Raut," the Sena's city unit chief Sudhakar Badgujar said.