Uddhav Thackeray's faction of the Shiv Sena moved the Supreme Court on Monday against the Maharashtra Speaker's order rejecting plea to disqualify MLAs of Eknath Shinde's faction, PTI reported. In his verdict last week, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar had rejected the disqualification petitions filed by both the camps. He also ruled that the faction led by Shinde was the "real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged on 21st June 2022".

Uddhav Thackrey and leaders from his camp, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), criticised Narwekar for the verdict and accused him of colluding with Eknath Shinde. Thackeray had earlier raised objection to a meeting between Narwekar and Shinde, just ahead of the verdict in the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification case.

Uddhav Thackeray said the Speaker's verdict was in violation of the Supreme Court order and is a "ploy to kill democracy". He said, "The way he made Narvekar sit, it was clear that he was in collusion. I had expressed my doubts yesterday that this is a ploy to kill democracy... We will see whether a case of contempt of the Supreme Court can be made out or not."

According to PTI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) also accused the Maharashtra Speaker of acting like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's lawyer while giving his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the warring Sena factions. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, “…this is all match-fixing".

However, Narvekar dismissed the allegation of "match-fixing" as "baseless" and said he has to perform his other duties being an MLA and member of a legislative board. He said, “There's no provision under law that says that while the Speaker is adjudicating disqualification petitions, he should not perform his other duties."

Narvekar even hit out at Uddhav Thackeray's came over approaching the Supreme Court. He said , “...just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned." He added that one has "to establish that it (the verdict) is illegal or untenable in the eyes of the law." And, the Uddhav Thackeray faction's "baseless allocations do not substantiate that," the Maharashtra Speaker said on January 10.

