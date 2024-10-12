Uddhav Thackeray has message for Chief Justice: ‘If you want to make history, give the right…’

Uddhav Thackeray accused the government of mishandling Dharavi's issues under Adani and urged the Chief Justice to deliver decisive judgments to uphold faith in democracy and the judiciary.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 09:57 PM IST
Uddhav Thackeray has message for Chief Justice: 'If you want to make history, then give right decision'
Uddhav Thackeray shared some 'advice' for Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday as he addressed a Dussehra rally in Mumbai.

Uddhav Thackeray shared some ‘advice’ for Chief Justice DY Chandrachud on Saturday as he addressed a Dussehra rally in Mumbai. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief flagged several key flashpoints — including the Dharavi redevelopment project — and urged Chief Justice DY Chandrachud to ‘give the right decision’.

“I want to tell the CJI that if you want to make history then give the right decision. You are only speaking, not giving any decision. You do aarti with Narendra Modi it is fine but if you do not give any decision then everyone will lose faith in the judiciary. People believe only in judiciary and democracy,” he said.

Thackeray insisted that he was fighting for the people of Maharashtra and reiterated his plans to cancel the Dharavi project if the Mahavikas Aghadi was re-elected to power.

“Amit Shah came to Maharashtra and he said that this time only Mahayuti but in 2019 he said something else... I am not fighting only for myself I am fighting for all of you. They sold Dharavi to Adani and the people of Dharavi are facing many problems. I assure all of you and promise you that when we come to power I will cancel this project of Adani in Dharavi,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies

(With inputs from agencies

 

 

First Published:12 Oct 2024, 09:57 PM IST
