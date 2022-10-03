Uddhav Thackeray led-party is real Shiv Sena: NCP

The Thackeray-led faction is scheduled to hold a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, while the group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has booked the MMRDA grounds at the Bandra Kurla Complex for the October 5 congregation. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and top leaders of the party have been backing the Thackeray-led faction since the split in Shiv Sena. The Thackeray-led Sena is one of the three members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}