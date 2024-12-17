Uddhav Thackeray meets CM Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur; Aaditya says ‘this is a step forward…’ | Watch

In a surprising turn of events, just two days after the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Nagpur.

Thackeray met Fadnavis in presence of party legislators Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Parab, Varun Desai and others.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief, who is a member of the state legislative council, arrived in Nagpur to attend the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after the formation of the new government.

Thackeray, the former state CM, reportedly went to congratulate Fadnavis on becoming the Chief Minister.

Stating that he expects normal politics in Maharashtra, Uddhav said, “I could not win the election. Those people won the election and their government was formed. Decisions in the interest of Maharashtra are expected.”

However, Thackeray quipped that they will keep asking them through the public how they won this election"

Aaditya, son of Uddhav Thackeray and party MLA from Worli termed Thackeray-Fadnavis meeting it a ‘step forward’.

“Today our Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray met CM Devendra Fadnavis and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. This is a step forward. Both (the ruling party and opposition) should show political maturity to work together for the country and state’s benefit,” said Aaditya.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray called for elections to be held using ballot papers, and claimed the Centre's move to introduce a bill on simultaneous polls in the Lok Sabha was an attempt to divert attention from issues plaguing the country.

"The issue of 'One Nation, One Election' should come later. First, the election of the Election Commissioner should be conducted. If the President can be elected, why not the Election Commissioner? If people have doubts about EVMs, those doubts must be addressed. Let voting happen using ballot papers once. If the same majority is achieved, no one will question it again," reported ANI quoting Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, just two days ago, following party's poor performance in Assembly election, Thackeray's Shiv Sena has hinted of going back to its core Hindutva agenda.

