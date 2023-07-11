comScore
'Uddhav Thackeray needs a psychiatrist…': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has a message for his ‘old friend’

 1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis suggests that former ally Uddhav Thackeray may need to seek help from a psychiatrist amid the ongoing political row in Maharashtra.

Navi Mumbai, India - July 11, 2023:Devendra Fadnavis supporters included group of Mathadi workers, APMC market workers hold protest against Udhav Thackeray over the comment passed on Devendra Fadnavis at Nagpur. Protesters stated that Uddhav Thackeray�s mental health is not in better condition at Shivaji Chowk Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)Premium
The Maharashtra political row took a fresh turn on Tuesday with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urging his former ally - Uddhav Thackeray - to seek help from a psychiatrist. The remarks came in response to the former CM's assertion in Nagpur that the Deputy CM was a “taint" on the city as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

“It pains me to see the opposition and former friend (Thackeray) facing the impact of current political developments. I think he might need to consult a psychiatrist," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader also said that it would be “unfair" of him to react to Thackeray's statements and implied that the Sena (UBT) leader was facing a mental health crisis. 

“It is unfair to react to a person who makes allegations because of his current psychological condition. His current mental status is such that we should try to understand it. It is better not to react to what he is saying," he added.

11 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
