'Uddhav Thackeray needs a psychiatrist…': BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has a message for his ‘old friend’1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 07:54 PM IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis suggests that former ally Uddhav Thackeray may need to seek help from a psychiatrist amid the ongoing political row in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra political row took a fresh turn on Tuesday with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urging his former ally - Uddhav Thackeray - to seek help from a psychiatrist. The remarks came in response to the former CM's assertion in Nagpur that the Deputy CM was a “taint" on the city as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×