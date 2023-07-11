The Maharashtra political row took a fresh turn on Tuesday with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis urging his former ally - Uddhav Thackeray - to seek help from a psychiatrist. The remarks came in response to the former CM's assertion in Nagpur that the Deputy CM was a “taint" on the city as he had aligned with the NCP despite asserting that he would never do so.

