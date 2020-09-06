Uddhav Thackeray reviews measures undertaken to curb Covid-19 in Mumbai

Mumba: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday reviewed the measures undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai.

To review the city's COVID-19 situation, he held a meeting with all ward officers and Deputy Municipal Commissioners of the city.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed measures undertaken to control the spread of coronavirus in Mumbai in a meeting with all ward officers and Deputy Municipal Commissioners today," the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Maharashtra has been witnessing a record surge in single-day novel coronavirus cases for the past few days. On Saturday Maharashtra reported over 20,000 more Covid-19 positives in a span on 24 hours. This is the highest-ever spike of new cases in a single day in the state till now. According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra continuous to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,11,325 active cases.

Mumbai and Pune have the maximum number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Mumbai city reported 1,737 new cases and 33 deaths, taking its tally to 1,53,712 and the toll to 7,832, the official said. Pune city reported 2,366 cases along with 32 deaths, taking its infection count to 1,10,565 and the death toll to 2,724, the official said.

