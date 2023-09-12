‘Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut told me to attack Manohar Joshi’s house', says Shinde faction MLA1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:24 AM IST
Shiv Sena MLA claims Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut instigated him to attack Manohar Joshi's residence.
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sada Sarvankar on Monday claimed that former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut had instigated him to attack Manohar Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area.
Following Thackeray's orders, Sarvankar left for Joshi's residence with 15-20 party workers and Sanjay Raut was already aware of the plan to attack Joshi's residence.
“He (Sanjay Raut) instructed me to get petrol from a nearby petrol pump and burn down his residence. When I reached Joshi's residence, I found some Shiv Sena workers and media personnel already present there," he told ANI.
After the attack, Sarvankar informed that a received a call from Thackeray's close aide ‘Milind Narvekar’ who congratulated him for the attack.
“He (Milind Narvekar) called me to reach Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence the next day at 11 am. Narvekar had also confirmed his candidature in the Assembly polls. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly threw some newspaper pages at me about its coverage of Sada Sarvankar's attack on Manohar Joshi's house and declined to give me the ticket. Sanjay Raut was also present at Matoshree during this incident," Sarvankar claimed as quoted by ANI.
He said that Manohar Joshi did not complain to the police about this entire incident and called him a 'guru' (teacher).
(With ANI inputs)