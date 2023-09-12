Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Sada Sarvankar on Monday claimed that former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut had instigated him to attack Manohar Joshi's residence in Mumbai's Shivaji Park area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to ANI, Sarvankar said, “I was told by Uddhav Thackeray to attack Manohar Joshi's residence because the latter had opposed my ticket. As I left with my workers, I received a call from Sanjay Raut instructing me to carry petrol and to set the house of Manohar Joshi on fire."

The Shinde faction MLA accused Uddhav Thackeray of blackmailing him for the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections ticket.

“Thackeray had called me to his residence and said that I would not be getting the ticket for the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections since Manohar Joshi had opposed his candidature. Hence Thackeray had instructed me to visit Joshi's house and attack," he said.

Following Thackeray's orders, Sarvankar left for Joshi's residence with 15-20 party workers and Sanjay Raut was already aware of the plan to attack Joshi's residence.

"He (Sanjay Raut) instructed me to get petrol from a nearby petrol pump and burn down his residence. When I reached Joshi's residence, I found some Shiv Sena workers and media personnel already present there," he told ANI.

After the attack, Sarvankar informed that a received a call from Thackeray's close aide ‘Milind Narvekar’ who congratulated him for the attack.

"He (Milind Narvekar) called me to reach Matoshree, Uddhav Thackeray's residence the next day at 11 am. Narvekar had also confirmed his candidature in the Assembly polls. The next day, Uddhav Thackeray allegedly threw some newspaper pages at me about its coverage of Sada Sarvankar's attack on Manohar Joshi's house and declined to give me the ticket. Sanjay Raut was also present at Matoshree during this incident," Sarvankar claimed as quoted by ANI.

He said that Manohar Joshi did not complain to the police about this entire incident and called him a 'guru' (teacher).

