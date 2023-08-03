comScore
Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for violence in Manipur, Haryana, says 'Is this Ram Rajya'
Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP governments at the centre and in Manipur and Haryana for the ensuing violence in these states. The Maharashtra leader also claimed that the incidents in Haryana and Manipur have proved that BJP cannot run a government. 

Also Read| Parliament session: PM Modi meets with Amit Shah, other ministers to stratigise move amid Manipur row

While attacking the BJP on Wednesday, Thackeray was quoted as saying by news agency PTI, "Is this Ram Rajya? Be it Manipur or Haryana, the way administration is carried out there...does a government exist there or not? Why is the double engine burning? Haryana and Manipur have proved that BJP cannot run a government,"

“What do you expect from them. We are seeing the situation of women's in Manipur. They don't even try to protect our women and talk about Hindutva," the former Maharashtra CM was quoted as saying by ANI. 

Uddhav also questioned the Manipur government for not being able to stop crimes against women from happening in the northeastern state. He said, “What is the government doing there? I have repeatedly asked about the situation in Manipur. The Governor of Manipur is a woman and atrocities have happened on women there…nothing is happening on the part of the state government."

Also Read| Haryana Nuh Violence: Mobile Internet ban to continue in 3 districts till August 5

Clashes between two groups broke out in Haryana's Nuh on Monday afternoon after a religious procession passing through the district came under attack, leaving two home guards dead and dozens of people — including around 20 policemen — injured in the frenzy of violence that followed. The clashes have now spread to Gurugram in the last three days and six people have lost their lives so far, reported PTI

Meanwhile, widespread violence in Manipur has claimed the lives of over 160 people since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 07:33 AM IST
