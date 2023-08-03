Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP for violence in Manipur, Haryana, says ‘Is this Ram Rajya’1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:31 AM IST
“First in Manipur and now in Haryana, is this a 'Ram Rajya' or not?” Uddhav Thackeray said in an attack at the BJP governments in both these states.
Shiv Sena (UBT) supremo Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP governments at the centre and in Manipur and Haryana for the ensuing violence in these states. The Maharashtra leader also claimed that the incidents in Haryana and Manipur have proved that BJP cannot run a government.
