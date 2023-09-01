Uddhav Thackeray slams govt over special Parliament session, says dates clash with Ganesh Chaturthi1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Ahead of the special session of Parliament, the government has formed a panel under the chairmanship of former President of India Ramnath Kovind to study the feasibility of one-nation, one-election
The announcement by the Central Government to convene a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September has raised the political heat in the country ahead of state assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections 2024. The murmurs point to some big decisions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of the general elections. The Opposition bloc has slammed the government's decision with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calling the Central Government “anti-Hindu."