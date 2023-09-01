The announcement by the Central Government to convene a special session of Parliament from 18 to 22 September has raised the political heat in the country ahead of state assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections 2024. The murmurs point to some big decisions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ahead of the general elections. The Opposition bloc has slammed the government's decision with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calling the Central Government “anti-Hindu."

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has objected to the special session of Parliament in the middle of the Ganesh festival in Maharashtra and alleged that “this government is anti-Hindu," a report by Shailesh Gaikwad from Hindustan Times said.

Ahead of the special session of Parliament, the government has formed a panel under the chairmanship of former President of India Ramnath Kovind to study the feasibility of one-nation, one-election. In the past few years, PM Modi has talked several times about the one-nation, one-election idea, and when Ramnath Kovind was President, he also vouched for the same.

“Frequent elections not only impose a huge burden on human resources but also impede the development process due to the promulgation of the model code of conduct," the former President said addressing the Parliament in 2018.

Law Commission's opinion on one-nation, one-election

Previously, Law Commission has also backed the idea and called one-nation, one-election a desirable idea. In its 2018 report, the Law Commission said that the idea of holding simultaneous elections would be ideal as well as desirable, but requires a Constitutionally provided formula.

Former Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat opined that the idea is possible but certain conditions need to be met.

“Some amendments will have to be made in the Constitution and Representation of People Act, 1951. Along with that, we would require additional funds and time to manufacture VVPATs and EVMs and additional deployment of paramilitary forces will also be required. It is possible. All we need to do is follow a roadmap and all the political parties will have to be brought onboard," former Chief Election Commissioner said.