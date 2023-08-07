Uddhav Thackeray slams Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Indian Mujahideen remark1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Uddhav Thackeray has criticised PM Modi for using derogatory names while referring to opposition INDIA alliance.
Uddhav Thackeray has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of using derogatory names while referring to the opposition INDIA alliance. Addressing workers and activists of Sambhaji Brigade, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president asserted that the INDIA bloc comprises parties that oppose those who suppress democracy and freedom.