Uddhav Thackeray has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi , accusing him of using derogatory names while referring to the opposition INDIA alliance. Addressing workers and activists of Sambhaji Brigade, the Shiv Sena (UBT) president asserted that the INDIA bloc comprises parties that oppose those who suppress democracy and freedom.

On August 6, Thackeray questioned the prime minister's intent behind meetings with foreign leaders, asking whether it is in his capacity as the Prime Minister of India or as a representative of the Indian Mujahideen. PM Modi earlier criticised the opposition alliance, referring to names like the East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to caution against misleading the public with the country's name.

Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the inclusion of leaders from other parties, Thackeray described the BJP as the party of "ayarams" (turncoats) and humorously remarked that they would now construct an "ayaram mandir". The term "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" in politics refers to frequent floor-crossing, party-switching, and political horse-trading.

"I pity cadres of BJP as they have to worship 'aayarams' in the party. Devendra Fadnavis has become a minister who is maintaining the muster record of the incoming people. How much burden will he take?" PTI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Thackeray expressed concern for BJP cadres, suggesting they have to accommodate the influx of new entrants. He questioned the burden placed on Devendra Fadnavis, a BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, for maintaining a record of the incoming party members.

Thackeray also criticised PM Modi's reported remarks, challenging MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to get rakhis tied from Muslim women. He called on the PM to exhibit courage by seeking rakhis from Manipuri women who suffered public humiliation and from Bilkis Bano, the victim of the 2002 Gujarat communal riot.

(With PTI inputs)

