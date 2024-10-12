Maharashtra Dussehra rally: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday launched a scathing attack on each other parties while addressing separate Dussehra rallies in Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shiv Sena (UBT) rally was held at Shivaji Park while the Ekanth Shinde's rally at Azad Maidan.

Holding their respective rallies, both Thackeray and Shinde set the tone for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls.

Both the leaders also claimed that the real Shiv Sena belongs to them.

While claiming that they freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals, Eknath Shinde said that earlier everyone thought that the Shinde government would fall in 2-3 months. However, the government completed 2 years. “If the (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government had not been removed, Maharashtra would have been left far behind," claimed Shinde. Whereas, taking a swipe at BJP and Shinde government, Thackeray said that he is ready to fight against the Delhi rule and ‘corrupt’ government.

What Uddhav Said: — BJP is like Kauravas, smacks of arrogance.

— Parted ways with BJP as I don't believe in its version of Hindutva.

— BJP should be ashamed of calling itself Bharatiya, it no longer belongs to people.

— I am ready to fight against this Delhi rule and corrupt government.

— Ratan Tata had the legacy of his father and I have the legacy of my father Balasaheb Thackeray. “We are the real Shiv Sena and Balasaheb Thackeray's name is with me."

— Will build temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji in every Maharashtra district when we come to power.

"It (Mahayuti government) built the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj only for votes and that statue collapsed, but I want to tell you and promise you that when we come to power, we will build a temple of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in every district of Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a vote bank for them, but for us he is God."

What Eknath Shinde Said — MVA's Lok Sabha poll success in Maharashtra accidental, not permanent.

— Shiv Sena won 7 seats in direct fight against Sena (UBT) in Lok Sabha polls which shows we are real Shiv Sena.

— Our government started the Dharavi project and I want to tell the people of Dharavi that no matter what the opposition says, our government is going to give you good houses.

— “Earlier Babu (Uddhav Thackeray) used to wake up, take a bath and go live on Facebook. People never liked Babu's leadership, that's why people brought down his government," reported ANI quoting Shinde.

— Mahayuti government is going to be formed in Maharashtra.