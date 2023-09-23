Udhayanidhi Stalin sanatana remark row: ‘Young child being targeted,' says Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 09:21 AM IST
Kamal Haasan defended Udhayanidhi Stalin over scrutiny of his comments on Sanatana Dharma, and cited Periyar's influence.
Kamal Haasan, the leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, expressed on Friday that Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, a member of the DMK party, is facing unwarranted scrutiny due to his comments about Sanatana Dharma.
