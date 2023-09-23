Kamal Haasan, the leader of the Makkal Needhi Maiam, expressed on Friday that Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, a member of the DMK party, is facing unwarranted scrutiny due to his comments about Sanatana Dharma.

As reported by PTI, during a party gathering in Coimbatore, Haasan indirectly referred to Udhayanidhi, the BJP, or other groups and stated that a "young individual" is currently under scrutiny for discussing Sanatana Dharma.

Also Read: Sanatan Dharma Remark Row: Supreme Court issues notice to Tamil Nadu govt, Udhayanidhi Stalin

Suggesting that the minister's statement about Sanatana Dharma is not groundbreaking, the actor insinuated that many leaders associated with the Dravidian movement, including Udhayanidhi's late grandfather and DMK stalwart M. Karunanidhi, have previously made similar comments.

Also Read: ‘Let Sanatan Dharma fall, Dravidam win’: Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark faces BJP's scorn, Congress distances from DMK

PTI noted that Haasan pointed out that the depth of reformist leader Periyar V. Ramasamy's indignation against societal problems becomes evident when one examines his life. He emphasized that individuals like himself have come to comprehend the term 'Sanatana' primarily because of Periyar's influence and teachings.

“Though Periyar had been the administrator of a temple and had even performed puja while in Kashi, he gave up all that and dedicated his entire life in the service of people", Haasan said.

Also Read: Why Periyar would have led today’s ‘anti-nationals’

“Neither the ruling DMK nor any other party can claim that Periyar belongs only to them; the entire state of Tamil Nadu should celebrate him as their leader," he said, adding that he himself has been one among those who honour Periyar.

Speaking about the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said the BJP regime may attempt to even advance it according to their convenience.

Earlier on Friday, Supreme Court issued notices to the Tamil Nadu government and DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over the comment on Sanatan Dharma.

The apex court released notices to the state government and Udhayanidhi Stalin on the latter's comments that Sanatan Dharma was against the idea of social justice and that it had to be eradicated.

As reported by ANI, the Supreme Court also issued notice to MP A Raja, MP Thirumavalavan, MP Su Venkatesan, Tamil Nadu DGP, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Union Home Ministry, Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment Department PK Sekar Babu, Chairman of Tamil Nadu State Minorities Commission Peter Alphonse and others.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!