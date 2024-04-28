Ujjwal Nikam replaces Poonam Mahajan for Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat. Why BJP dropped the two-term MP?
Ujjwal Nikam, 71, is a well-known public prosecutor and was a government counsel in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. Among other cases, Nikam has also handled the 2006 murder of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan – Poonam Mahajan’s late father.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dropped incumbent Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Poonam Mahajan as its Mumbai North Central seat candidate. The saffron party has, instead, fielded well-known lawyer Ujjwal Nikam from the seat.
