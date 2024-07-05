UK Elections 2024: Sunak, Raja, Gill, among British Indians who won a seat in House of Commons. Details Here

  • UK Elections 2024: As many as 107 British-Indians were in the race among the 680 available seats. Reports suggest that the House of Commons will have more Indian-origin MPs than in the outgoing House.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated5 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
UK Elections 2024: Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, delivers a victory speech during a Labour Party election night results watch event in London, UK, on Friday, July 5, 2024.
UK Elections 2024: Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, delivers a victory speech during a Labour Party election night results watch event in London, UK, on Friday, July 5, 2024. (Bloomberg)

UK Elections 2024: The Labour Party has won UK general election, crossing the 326-seat majority mark in the House of Commons.Keir Starmer will become the new Prime Minister.

Friday’s results end 14 years of Conservative government, which has seen five different prime ministers in office. Outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat after multiple cabinet members lost their seats.

The outgoing Parliament, with Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister, had 15 Indian-origin Members of Parliament (MPs). These included eight from Labour and seven from the Conservative Party.

In the 2024 general elections, as many as 107 British-Indians were in the race for 680 available seats. Reports suggest that the House of Commons will have more Indian-origin MPs than in the outgoing House.

Some of the prominent British MPs of Indian-origin who have won include:

Rishi Sunak

Outgoing Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak has retained the northern England seat as he conceded defeat in the general elections to the Labour Party. "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful manner with goodwill on all sides," Sunak said after his Conservative party's defeat.

Shivani Raja

Raja, a Conservative Party leader, has won from the Leicester East. She was aup against heavyweights including former MPs Claude Webbe and Keith Vaz who contested as Independents.

Born in Leicester, Raja studied there at Herrick Primary, Soar Valley College, Wyggeston and Queen Elizabeth II college. She graduated with First Class Honours in Cosmetic Science from De Montfort University.

Kanishka Narayan

Kanishka Narayan, a Labour Party leader, has become the first MP of Welsh from a minority background. Narayan defeated former Welsh Sec Alun Cairns. Born in India, Narayan moved to Cardiff when he was 12 years old. The Timesdescribed him as “the Old Etonian scholarship boy and civil servant in the Vale of Glamorgan”.

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman, a Conservative party leader, won from Fareham and Waterlooville seat. Indian-origin Braverman was replaced by James Cleverly as interior minister in the last re-shuffle of the Rishi Sunak Cabinet. She was also sacked as home secretary after challenging Prime Minister Sunak.

Braverman was born Sue-Ellen Fernandes, in April 1980 — named after Sue-Ellen Ewing, the matriarch of the American TV show Dallas, one of her mother’s favourite shows, according to a report in News18.

Preet Kaur Gill

Labour Party candidate Preet Kaur Gill won from Birmingham Edgbaston seat. Gill secured 16,599 votes in the safe Labour seat - winning with 44.3 per cent of the vote. Conservative candidate Ashvir Sangha came second with 8,231 votes, leaving sitting MP Gill with a 8,368 majority.

Gill became Britain's first Sikh female MP when she was first elected to from the constituency in 2017.

Other Indian Origin Winners

Among other Indian-origin leaders, Conservative candidate Gagan Mohindra won from South West Herts while Labour candidate Navendu Mishra won for Stockport constituency.

Labour Party candidate for Wigan, Lisa Nandy also won a seat in the House of Commons. 

First Published:5 Jul 2024, 12:24 PM IST
