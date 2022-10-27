UK pushes for sharp tariff cuts on Scotch whisky under FTA3 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 11:30 PM IST
The new India-origin British prime minister has been vocal about the India-UK trade pact
NEW DELHI : While negotiations for the India-UK free trade accord are set to gather pace with Rishi Sunak as the British prime minister, consensus over Scotch whisky tariff appears elusive, with the UK seeking a sharp cut in tariff to 30% over three years in the proposed deal and 75% when the pact comes into effect.