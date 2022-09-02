UK: Next British Prime Minister to be declared on Monday. Check details here1 min read . 09:57 PM IST
LONDON :The result of the British Conservative Party leadership contest will be announced at 1130 GMT or 5pm in India on Monday, the party said on Friday.
Polls have projected foreign Secretary Liz Truss will beat former finance minister Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister.
