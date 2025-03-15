UK Urges Economic Pressure on Russia If Putin Balks at Truce

(Bloomberg) -- UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Western nations to ramp up economic pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he delays a ceasefire in Ukraine, as he prepared to host a fresh round of discussions with like-minded leaders about securing a truce.

Starmer’s remarks came after Putin said he wanted to discuss a proposed ceasefire in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump. The Russian leader stopped short of endorsing the plan without resolving the underlying causes of the crisis. In an emailed statement late on Friday, the British prime minister accused Putin of foot-dragging in response to Trump’s calls for a quick pause in fighting.

“The Kremlin’s complete disregard for President Trump’s ceasefire proposal only serves to demonstrate that Putin is not serious about peace,” Starmer said. “If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious, and enduring peace, if they don’t, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war.”

Starmer issued his statement ahead of a virtual meeting planned for Saturday when he’s expected to speak with around 25 world leaders about supporting Ukraine, as part of what Britain is calling a “coalition of the willing.” The meeting is a follow-up from an in-person summit hosted by the premier and French President Emmanuel Macron at the beginning of the month after Trump’s administration stunned European allies by opening direct talks with Putin.

The leaders of several European nations, along with Australia, Canada and New Zealand, are expected to join, Downing Street said. They will discuss more detailed options for a peacekeeping mission to enforce any final peace settlement agreed with Russia, and Starmer will tell them now is the time for concrete commitments, according to the statement.

The leaders intend to soon present their proposals to Trump, who they’re seeking to persuade to commit US security guarantees in the form of air power, intelligence and border surveillance without having to lend American troops to a peacekeeping force. Russia has said it opposes any troops belonging to North Atlantic Treaty Organization members being stationed in Ukraine after the war ends. It’s also demanded that Ukraine cede territory, formally agree to neutrality and demilitarize.

Bloomberg reported this week that Western security officials had assessed Putin had set deliberately maximalist goals around land and peacekeepers that he knows are unlikely to be met, and is ready to continue fighting the war if he doesn’t get what he wants.

“Putin is trying to delay, saying there must be a painstaking study before a ceasefire can take place, but the world needs to see action, not a study or empty words and pointless conditions,” Starmer said. “My message to the Kremlin could not be clearer: stop the barbaric attacks on Ukraine, once and for all.”

