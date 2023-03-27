Ukraine Allies See a Way War Can End but Lack Plan to Achieve It
A spring counteroffensive against Russian forces is designed to tilt the balance, but picture after is unclear
Western leaders are beginning to have a clearer vision of how they hope the war in Ukraine will end.
What is missing is any plan to make it happen.
The hope in Washington and European capitals is that a Ukrainian counteroffensive—boosted by Western tanks and other fresh weaponry—will punch a hole in Russia’s control of Ukrainian territory this spring.
In theory, that gives Kyiv’s forces such a battlefield advantage that Russian President Vladimir Putin is nudged into peace talks where the Kremlin cedes at least the territory it has taken since the invasion in February 2022. Then Ukraine is free to anchor its future in the west, and a defeated and diminished Mr. Putin can face the wrath of his own people.
But few officials have any confidence the war and the peace will unfold so neatly, and there is little sign Ukraine’s Western allies have a serious plan to help shape events.
Many of Ukraine’s supporters are focused on a short-term priority: a furious scramble to find enough ammunition for Kyiv to hold Russia back in eastern Ukraine, as well as provisioning for a lightning counteroffensive.
Far more likely, though, is a war of attrition that lasts until one side is so defeated or exhausted that it calls a halt without realizing its ultimate aims.
Such an outcome, many diplomats acknowledge, would be measured in years not months.
Even then, there is no clear consensus on what to do about Mr. Putin should Ukraine win.
There is broad agreement that Ukraine ought to be given the means to deter a future Russian invasion, either as part of NATO or in some kind of pact with the alliance.
But French President Emmanuel Macron and some allies have said they are wary of humiliating Russia and want the West to offer Ukraine security assurances that Russia can live with. Others instead want to see Russia’s military permanently degraded.
Mr. Macron has been the most open about pushing for a faster settlement. Sweeping aside talk of regime change in Moscow and openly doubting Ukraine’s ability to achieve a complete victory on the battlefield, he has called for Ukraine to seek talks with the Kremlin this year after pocketing hoped-for gains from the counteroffensive.
Others point out one major impediment: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr. Putin are locked in an existential struggle for their own countries’ futures and each still thinks he can win, according to Western diplomats. So far, neither side has expressed any interest in considering peace, and few see that changing soon.
Mr. Putin, who has a deep well of troops to draw from, thinks he can wait out Western resolve, so why negotiate?
“Putin most likely calculates that time works in his favor," Avril Haines, director of U.S. national intelligence, said in Senate testimony earlier in March. “And that prolonging the war—including with potential pauses in the fighting—may be his best remaining pathway to eventually securing Russia’s strategic interests in Ukraine, even if it takes years."
The prospect of a possible change in the U.S. administration in 2024 might also encourage Mr. Putin if he believes a Republican president would offer less support for Kyiv.
Meanwhile, U.S.-led sanctions are whittling away at Russia’s economic foundation. But Mr. Putin has faced little blowback at home so far that might make him reconsider his goal of unifying Ukraine into a Greater Russia. Russia’s economy hasn’t collapsed the way many predicted, in part because of Chinese support and continuing oil purchases from India and others.
“What we are worried about is that Russia is still able to stabilize its budget," Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in an interview. “It’s difficult, but they’re doing better than we would have hoped they will with the sanctions."
The support Mr. Putin received recently from a visit from Chinese leader Xi Jinping likely increased his tolerance for patience, Western diplomats say, noting that waiting out the West effectively worked for Mr. Putin when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, seized Crimea in 2014 and intervened militarily in Syria’s civil war in 2015.
From Ukraine’s side, the U.S. and its allies have said repeatedly that any decision about how the war ends is up to Kyiv, although some worry about the stamina of its backers to maintain their support.
The U.S. “will never allow Ukraine to fall. This is how I read the visit of President Biden in Kyiv," Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in an interview Friday, referencing Mr. Biden’s February visit to the Ukrainian capital. “I am more concerned about my Western European partners and friends because they are less patient."
The calculus for Mr. Zelensky is what might be acceptable to his own war-ravaged people. So far, his government has insisted that it is not interested in peace until Ukraine’s territorial integrity is restored.
Even newly supplied with armaments, Ukrainian forces are unlikely to gain such a decisive enough battlefield advantage that Kyiv is in position to demand the return of all that ground, according to diplomats.
Ukrainian gains soon after the invasion were achieved against a mix of Russians operating far from their own territory, a collapse in Russian supply lines and a deep morale problem among Russian forces.
The fight for Russia-controlled Donbas, where Moscow’s forces are more dug in, will likely be far more difficult. The recent bloodbath over the city of Bakhmut, where each side has sustained high losses for small territorial gains, appears to be more typical of the future of the war.
Ukraine’s allies could do more to tilt the balance in Kyiv’s favor. But the provision of the kinds of weapons that might achieve that has been a source of disagreement.
The U.K. and Poland have been at the forefront of pushing for more powerful armaments, with the British, for instance, providing longer-range weaponry and the Polish promising a small number of jet fighters.
The U.S., fearful any move will be viewed as escalatory by the nuclear-armed Mr. Putin, has been more cautious. It has declined to send longer-range MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS. Even the Himars advanced rocket launchers the U.S. sent were modified so their range was curtailed.
That leaves Ukraine to fight a tougher war armed largely with similar firepower, albeit with a couple of dozen tanks supplied by allies.
The U.S. and its European allies could push Mr. Zelensky to fold earlier by threatening to slow the supply of weapons and aid that has sustained Ukraine.
But allowing Mr. Putin to keep territory he has seized since the invasion could prove politically fatal for Mr. Zelensky.
A poll last week released by the International Republican Institute, a U.S.-based think tank, showed 97% of Ukrainian respondents think Ukraine will win, unchanged from April of last year, while 74% said Ukraine will maintain all territories it held in 1991 as a result of the war.
Moreover, some in Europe and the U.S. see the war as a defining moment for democracies everywhere, stiffening their resolve to stay in for the long haul.
“Everyone that I speak to around the world, all the other leaders believe that this is fundamentally a fight about the values that we believe about democracy, about the rule of law, territorial integrity, about freedom," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a recent interview.
One senior European diplomat said that while there are some discussions among the allies around what a victory or defeat for Ukraine could mean and about elements of a postconflict settlement, there is no serious diplomatic initiative in the offing.
“It’s not hard to craft a peace process in the abstract," the official said. “Actually finding the point at which that becomes a realistic option is much, much harder."
Finally, the allies view their current course, however uncertain, as the only palatable option because lurking in the shadow of Ukraine are China’s aspirations to take control of Taiwan.
Mr. Xi has ordered his forces to be ready in the next few years, should he decide to invade, according to U.S. intelligence. Western diplomats assess that he would need high confidence in his chance of success to move ahead. The U.S. and its allies see their role as arming Taiwan and preparing their own militaries to instill sufficient doubt to deter Mr. Xi.
Like Mr. Putin, Mr. Xi sees history on his side, pointing to the global financial crisis and the U.S.’s chaotic exit from Afghanistan as signs that America is a declining hegemonic power. If the West’s resolve on Ukraine weakens, the allied thinking goes, it would send a potentially catastrophic message to Mr. Xi that he is right.