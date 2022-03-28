Ukraine and Russia prepare for talks in Turkey as Russian missiles hit cities

It isn’t clear how well trained these new Russian troops will be and whether they will have access to enough high-grade weaponry to make quick gains against battle-hardened Ukrainian troops there. The new battalion tactical groups come from Russia’s eastern military district, which experts say is the least battle-trained and well equipped. However, refocusing the attack on a narrower front could solve some of the logistical problems that have dogged Russian forces and allow their dominant air power to assert itself.