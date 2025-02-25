Ukraine can join EU if…, Ursula von der Leyen on Kyiv’s options as Trump sides with Putin - what it means?

Ursula von der Leyen announced that Ukraine could join the EU before 2030 if it meets certain criteria. Amid rising tensions, Trump has sided with Russia, complicating Ukraine's EU accession, which faces legal hurdles. Zelenskyy rejected Trump's claim of a $500 billion debt for resources.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for a news conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a security summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)

Ursula von der Leyen on Monday stated Ukraine can join the European Union well before 2030, within her current term as European Commission president, if it can meet certains creteria. The statement is significant as Donald Trump has finally picked a side in the Ukraine conflict and to everyone's surprise, it's Russia.

Amid the political tension between the two countries, von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s progress toward reaching EU norms and said, ““I really appreciate the political will that is there. I would even say Ukraine’s merit-based process, if they continue at that speed and at that quality, perhaps they could be earlier than 2030.”

It important to note, accession to the EU comes with numerous legal and democratic hurdles, which Ukraine’s government has been racing to clear.

What in means for Ukraine?

Welcoming Ukraine into the EU after its war with Russia ends could help deter Moscow from future aggression, an important move as the US is still reluctance to allow Kyiv to join NATO or deploy troops for a postwar peacekeeping mission.

Experts see Trump’s dispute with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as an attempt to pressure Ukraine into accepting a minerals deal.

Last week, Trump claimed the U.S. was owed $500 billion worth of Ukraine’s resources—including mineral deposits, oil and gas, and infrastructure such as ports—in return for past military aid against Russia. However, Zelenskyy has firmly rejected the proposal, stating that any agreements on mineral resources must be tied to post-war U.S. security guarantees.

“We do not recognize this debt,” Zelenskyy said. “It will not be part of the final agreement.”

On the other hand, Trump on Friday said that the White House and Ukraine are close to finalising an agreement related to rare earth minerals. “I think we’re pretty close,” Trump told reporters on Friday.

(With inputs from Politco and agencies)

 

