Ukraine claims fresh gains against Russian forces in country’s east4 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2022, 05:56 PM IST
Kyiv’s latest offensive has returned more than 1,000 square miles to Ukrainian control, says military chief
Ukrainian forces have retaken more than 1,000 square miles in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, according to the country’s military chief, driving more Russian units out of key towns and villages over the weekend, as they hand Moscow one of its biggest setbacks since Russian troops invaded more than six months ago.