Ukraine claims fresh gains against Russian forces in country’s east
Kyiv’s latest offensive has returned more than 1,000 square miles to Ukrainian control, says military chief
Ukrainian forces have retaken more than 1,000 square miles in the northeastern Kharkiv region in recent days, according to the country’s military chief, driving more Russian units out of key towns and villages over the weekend, as they hand Moscow one of its biggest setbacks since Russian troops invaded more than six months ago.
Ukraine’s military said it was recapturing villages in the area around Kupyansk and Izyum, two cities that Russian forces fled Saturday as Ukrainian troops advanced on them.
Those two cities had been central to a key war goal of Russian President Vladimir Putin: to seize Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, together known as Donbas. Russian forces have used Izyum as a base to strike other towns in the area.
Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny, commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said the military had pushed Russian forces from around 1,150 square miles of territory—around the size of Rhode Island—to the east of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, since the start of September.
Russia’s military acknowledged on Saturday that it was withdrawing from Kupyansk and Izyum, saying it was regrouping forces to defend Donetsk, which Moscow sent irregular troops to seize in 2014.
Ukrainian troops took most of Kupyansk on Saturday, but the situation in Izyum couldn't be immediately determined. Despite Russia saying it was withdrawing, there was no evidence Ukrainian forces had penetrated to the center of the city, indicating that some Russian forces may be trapped there and fighting.
Since launching an offensive last week, Ukraine has made rapid-fire gains, taking back in a matter of days swaths of territory in the country’s east that Russians seized over the course of months.
“These days, the Russian army is showing its best side—its back," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a statement on his Telegram channel.
Ukraine’s flushing out of Russian forces from the western bank of the Oskil River relieves the pressure on the cities of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk to the south. The Ukrainian mayor of Lyman to the northeast of Slovyansk said late Saturday that Russia still held the city but that Ukrainian troops were fighting on the outskirts.
Russia had for months been advancing in Ukraine’s east after launching its invasion. After Ukraine repelled Russian forces from Kyiv, the capital, in spring, Moscow began leveling cities in the east with waves of artillery and air power. Russian troops then marched into the cities, sometimes fighting Ukrainian forces street by street to secure control.
But the grinding offensive against dogged Ukrainian resistance exhausted Russian troops. In July, Ukraine began striking Russian ammunition depots and command posts with long-range missiles provided by the U.S. Russia moved thousands of troops to the south of Ukraine as Kyiv touted an offensive there, leaving them stretched on the eastern front.
Ukraine launched its assault in the south at the end of August, then struck to the east of Kharkiv at the start of last week, quickly scything through Russian defenses.
The Kremlin hasn’t responded to gains Ukraine has made in recent days. On Saturday, Mr. Putin made a number of appearances to mark the anniversary of the founding of Moscow, but didn’t address the retreat.
Mr. Putin’s silence on the invasion’s major setback has sparked criticism from pro-Kremlin military bloggers as well as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a key supporter of the war effort who has urged the Russian army to try to seize Kyiv.
“If changes aren’t made to the carrying out of the special military operation today or tomorrow, I will be forced to contact the country’s leadership in order to explain to them the situation on the ground," he said on Telegram on Sunday, using the Kremlin’s euphemism for the war.
Ukrainian officials said the success of their military’s offensive showed to Western backers that Ukraine can take territory back from the Russians with the help of weapons the U.S. and Europe have provided to Kyiv. The effectiveness of those weapons comes at an especially welcome time for Western leaders. Earlier this month, Moscow indefinitely suspended gas flows to Europe, raising the possibility of energy rationing this winter.
“We have demonstrated we are capable of defeating the Russian army. We are doing that with weapons given to us," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told reporters Saturday. “The more weapons we receive, the faster we will win, and the faster this war will end."
In Ukraine’s south, meanwhile, the country’s nuclear-power operator said the last reactor still active at Europe’s largest nuclear-power plant had been shut down after the facility was reconnected to the electricity grid.
Russian troops currently occupy the Zaporizhzhia plant, and shelling had left it disconnected from the grid. That meant the plant had to rely on itself to generate electricity for crucial cooling systems. Only one of its six reactors was still running.
Ukraine’s nuclear-power operator, Energoatom, said early Sunday that it was able to shut down that last reactor after one of the power lines was restored late Saturday.
The move allowed the reactor to be put into cold shutdown, its safest mode, Energoatom said.
The risk remains that power lines could be cut again, which would leave the plant reliant on emergency diesel generators to keep spent nuclear fuel cool, Energoatom said.
Those generators have only enough fuel for 10 days, but the nuclear operator said it is working to deliver fresh supplies of diesel to the plant.