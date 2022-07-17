Ukraine conflict, inflation worry Indian households

Meanwhile, covid-19 is no longer seen as a pressing issue, it said. “Things have moved on from covid, with some of the pessimism around the pandemic going down. There was a bit of worry about the future, about jobs—that kind of concern we see going up. Obviously, what has been the biggest change is inflation and the state of the economy. People are a lot more worried about that. This is much more about how households optimize their spending," said Deepender Rana, executive managing director, South Asia, insights division, Kantar.

