Ukraine counterattack takes back parts of strategic Donbas city

Explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Sunday, sending one person to the hospital. Three were killed by Russian shelling in the southern city of Mykolaiv, according to local media. And in Donbas, where the fighting is now concentrated, four towns were hit by Russian missiles, including Svyatohirsk, where some 300 people were sheltering in a monastery. Four were killed and the monastery, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, was destroyed, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

